MDA Secretary Attends William Still Interpretive Center Ribbon Cutting

Lt. Governor Rutherford and Still Family Members Officially Open Site 

DENTON, MD (May 23, 2022)Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford joined Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the William Still Family Interpretive Center located at the Caroline County 4-H park. 

Over a decade in the making, the historical site marks the location of Sydney Still’s choice to leave two of her four child behind as she fled slavery. Sydney and Levin’s youngest son, William Still, went on to become the “Father of the Underground Railroad.” Markers leading up to the recreated cottage where the family once lived also tell the story of tenant farmers who lived on the property and the struggles they faced. 

During the event, hosted by the Caroline County Historical Society, Secretary Bartenfelder reflected on the life of William Still and the struggles his family faced. “It is truly an honor to be here with the direct descendants of William Still and learn about his life and the choice his mother had to make,” stated Secretary Bartenfelder.  “This is truly an important piece of Caroline County history coming to life.”

Following the program, Secretary Bartenfelder toured the one room cottage and spoke with descendants of William Still, including Valerie Still, and Dr. Alonzo Sexton and his son, Austin Sexton. 

