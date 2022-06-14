The Market-Leading Telecom Billing Software NEON Has Released Its Version 4.23

NEON Soft Version 4.23

NEON SOFT is a comprehensive telecom billing and rate management software. NEON SOFT provides a comprehensive solution for resolving billing issues.

DAGENHAM, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEON SOFT (A Product of CodeDesk (Pvt) Ltd. 09 March 2022)

Recently Telecom Billing Software NEON Soft has released its version 4.23. From its starting day to today, NEON has been trying to improve its billing functionalities to make its software up-to-date to the most prevailing trends in the telecom industry.

NEON Soft serves telecom operators worldwide with customer usage of up to millions of minutes per month. The recent NEON update aims to add different integrations, payment gateways, and other important features in the billing system.

Key Points of NEON Soft Version 4.23

1. Added integration With Vodia PBX.

2. Added integration With CardKnox Payment Gateway.

3. Added CardKnox refund on the payment page.

4. Updated integration With Xero Oauth2.

5. Added option to add Paid Water Mark In invoice pdf.

6. Added option to delete invoice in invoice page.

7. Added option to automatically import accounts from PBX in the cron job.

8. Added option to automatically import Extensions / DIDs from PBX and assign them as the subscription to the customers.

9. Added option to add CRM Comment on the account view page.

10. Added credit card transaction fee on payment.

11. Updated neon API to Oauth2.

Detail of NEON SOFT Version 4.23

Vodia PBX is a feature-rich communications platform that provides a range of connectivity options and interfaces, making it a powerful addition to any telecommunications organization. This software doesn't have its own billing solution. In the recent version 4.23 of NEON, they have integrated Vodia PBX with their solution. Now the users of Vodia PBX can do billing through NEON. Data collected from Vodia is entered into NEON's system and is used for reporting, billing, and monitoring purposes.

In the same way, NEON has recently added a new payment gateway Cardknox in its version 4.23. Cardknox, one of the leading payment processing gateways in the world, provides customized payment solutions to thousands of merchants across all major retail verticals. The interface of this system is user-friendly and displays all the information you need to manage payments. Now customers of NEON can do payments through Cardknox easily. Moreover, a CardKnox refund on the payment page has also been added in the NEON.

Many telecom services companies wanted to include a watermark in their invoices as watermarks are very useful. By adding a watermark to the invoice pdf, one can protect yourself against scrupulous customers who cannot be trusted and you will feel more confident when making payment. In version 4.23, NEON has added the option to add paid watermark in invoice pdf so that the customers can feel more confident when making payments.

Telecom billing software is one of the greatest benefits that every telecom provider offers its team. NEON automatically imports accounts from PBX which eliminates the hassles of following manual procedures to complete the process. NEON Developers team has added an option to automatically import Extensions / DIDs from PBX and assign them as subscriptions to the customers. These function has been recently added to NEON in the version 4.23 update.

Aside from these features, now telecom companies can add CRM comments on the account view page in the NEON. Whenever a customer will make a payment through a credit card, the transaction fees will be applied. Moreover, in the recent update, NEON has updated the integration with Xero Oauth2 and NEON API to Oauth2.

About NEON SOFT

In simple terms, NEON is a comprehensive telecom billing and rate management software. NEON SOFT provides telecom service providers with a comprehensive solution for resolving billing issues. NEON SOFT specializes in a variety of telecom solutions for businesses around the world.

The team at NEON includes experienced professionals who can design an integration plan customized for your telecom business needs. The core components of this company include CDR's Billing, Rate Management, CRM, Reporting & Monitoring, Various integrations, Account Management etc. to make management tasks more efficient.