Canna Group LLC Announces Mastercard, Visa and Discover Payment Processing for THC/Hemp Seed

COLUMBUS, US, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Canna Group LLC, a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all high-risk businesses, including CBD and MMJ, recently unveiled a new set of payment solutions that are geared more towards those who sell THC/Hemp Seed and other regulated products.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new payment solutions from Canna Group LLC are in direct response to serving the needs of merchants in these spaces, that typically speaking were unable to obtain payment processing until now. By combining cutting edge technology, service, and propriety tools, Canna Group LLC’s latest offering will allow clients to easily accept Mastercard, Visa and Discover via their online websites just like any other business

As the Company Founders/President Sami Spiezio noted in a podcast on Gray Matters Radio, Canna Group LLC has one key mission in mind: to consult and empower business within the dynamically evolving cannabis industry, and to understand how to implement electronic payments into their operation plan.

“We do everything we can to stay ahead of our competitors, including offering the most aggressive pricing, the best services, and the best support and customer experience in the business,” the spokesperson noted, adding that at Canna Group LLC, their merchants are their top priority.

“Our high-risk merchant accounts are our primary focus and handled with the highest respect and care that we’re known for.”

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards – no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the Hardest to Place Merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD and MMJ related industries. Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant Processor ISO Provider. For more information, please visit www.gethighriskprocessing.com.