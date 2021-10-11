MONARCH TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES ITS LAUNCH OF CONTACTLESS PAYMENT PLATFORM – HELOX, FOR CANNABIS INDUSTRY

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Technologies, in partnership with Canna Group LLC, has announced the launch of its contactless, cashless payment platform for the cannabis industry, called Helox.

Monarch Technologies announced today that it has teamed with the industry leader and pioneer Sami Spiezio, Founder/President of Canna Group, LLC, to launch – Helox, as a payment alternative that aims to help businesses transition from a cash-based system to a more sophisticated one. The Partnership will provide the CBD and Cannabis Business Owners, with Customized Banking and Payment Processing Services.

Many believe the process of the payments transaction via Helox is exceptionally effortless and hassle-free. All that needs to be done is one-time registration at the Helox participating dispensary without any additional cost. After the registration is successful, load the mobile with funds and use the balance to complete purchases. Experts say that this system is a two-way benefit road. On one hand for the budtender, as once the request for payment is sent, within seconds, it will be completed in an absolutely secure and compliant manner. On the other hand, it’s fast and quick for the customer, as there is no waiting in line at the ATM machine or even paying an additional fee.

On being asked, the CEO of Monarch Technologies Christian Fea said, Helox was built after years of industry research from client frustration and misunderstanding of how to handle compliance, taxation, and payments in the Cannabis industry.” Further added, “After analyzing and diagnosing the banking industry and practices, we identified the need to solve these issues with a compliance-driven SaaS platform.”

To learn more and get started you can visit: https://gethighrisk.wufoo.com/forms/wdbttty0ji621p/

ABOUT CANNA GROUP & MONARCH TECHNOLOGIES

Canna Group is the leader in the field of online payments and has been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. They offer Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the hardest to place merchants and are really appreciated for the same. They are a Full-Service Merchant Processor ISO Provider and do everything they can to stay ahead of their competitors, including offering the most aggressive pricing, the best services, and the best support and customer experience in the business. Their merchants are their top priority. The high-risk merchant accounts are the primary focus and are handled with the highest respect and care.

Monarch Technologies, Inc. is a fully licensed Money Transmittal Service Provider and Third-Party Payment Processor. Currently, operating as a Fintech services provider for the legitimate Cannabis/HEMP/CBD industry. Monarch technologies clients include financial institutions, businesses, governmental compliance entities, and consumers. The intention to build Monarch technologies was to reduce the risks involved for Cannabis business owners as well as for financial institutions to underwrite, onboard, and provide continued compliance, payments, and taxation services to farmers, growers, supply chain, distribution, wholesale, manufacturing, and dispensary owners.