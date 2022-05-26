FDA Black Box Label Warns of Suicide Risks

Akathisia Awareness Saves Lives

Akathisia is a adverse drug effect that can cause suicide.

Akathisia can cause the need for frequent physical movements, such as pacing or swinging legs, but it akathisia should not be confused with restless leg syndrom.

Akathisia is a Medication-Induced Disorder that is Often Misdiagnosed and Mistreated as a Mental Illness

Akathisia awareness can reduce suffering and save lives by helping ensure this medication-induced disorder is identified promptly and treated appropriately.”
— Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) works to increase public awareness of adverse drug effects often misdiagnosed and mistreated as mental illnesses. "During Mental Health Awareness Month, we hear suicide prevention and mental health organizations promoting pharmaceutical products as treatments while staying silent about adverse drug effects that can harm our mental wellbeing," said Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder. "This is unfortunate given that candid discussions about real drug risks vs. possible benefits can save lives."

Akathisia is a medication-induced disorder that can cause a person to experience such intense inner restlessness that the sufferer is driven to self-harm, violence, or suicide. Medications that can induce akathisia include, but aren't limited to, drugs prescribed for acne, depression, high blood pressure, asthma, hair loss, and anxiety.

"Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are one class of drugs that carry the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) black box warning of increased risks of suicidality for ages 24 and under," said Dolin. "However, SSRI consumers of all ages can develop akathisia. Commonly marketed as antidepressants, some SSRIs are best known by their brand names such as Prozac, Zoloft, and Paxil."

Inner symptoms of akathisia can include cognitive confusion (delirium), anxiety, insomnia, skin-crawling sensations, agitation, vivid nightmares, impulsivity, depersonalization, and unusual, repetitive thoughts and/or behaviors.

Outward signs of akathisia can include compulsive movements such as pacing, rocking back and forth, swinging legs, or marching in place; a distracted or distant "deer-in-the-headlights" look; and a change of gait such as shuffling one's feet when walking.

"It is essential that health care consumers and caregivers carefully read all patient information leaflets and watch for and report any unusual changes in behavior when starting, stopping, or changing dosage or type of SSRIs and other medications that can induce akathisia," said Dolin. "Akathisia awareness can reduce suffering and save lives by helping ensure this medication-induced disorder is identified promptly and treated appropriately."

MISSD, an authentic grassroots 501c3 nonprofit, accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry and provides all educational resources for free. See MISSD.co for conference presentations, informative videos, a podcast series, brochures, and an accredited e-learning course.

Akathisia: In Their Own Words

About

The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of Stewart and other victims of akathisia by raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of akathisia. MISSD aims to ensure that people suffering from akathisia's symptoms are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. A website, educational materials and support of conferences helps raise awareness and knowledge of akathisia and medication-induced suicides. It's important to note that MISSD is not anti-drug and recognizes that prescription drugs can be positive and life-saving for many individuals. We are for truth in disclosure, honesty in reporting and legitimate drug trials.

