Breakthroughs In Gynecological Oncology Will Continue To Drive The Growth Of The Global Gynecological Drugs Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gynecological drugs market was transiently affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and now reflects the market characteristics and economic fortunes of the different geographic regions. In 2021, the global market was dominated by North America. Breakthrough medicines for the treatment of gynecological cancers have fueled the growth of the gynecological drugs market and will continue to do so. The continuing change in women’s lifestyles around the globe will further increase the demand for effective birth control, which is supported by innovation in dosage forms, leading to improved convenience, security, and duration of action. The resurgence of hormone replacement therapy and the emergence of novel treatment options for endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome, will further grow the market over the next five years.

Gynecology is the branch of medicine that deals with the health of the normal female reproductive system as well as diagnosis and treatment of female reproductive organ diseases and dysfunctions. The gynecology drugs market consists of sales of gynecology drugs, by entities that manufacture gynecology drugs, used to treat gynecological diseases, which includes conditions affecting the uterus, ovaries, and their appendages. The indications treated include gynecological cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception, and other indications such as infertility and female sexual dysfunction.

Global gynecological drug revenues were transiently affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues of $38.0 billion in 2019, decreased by 9% to $34.6 billion at the height of the pandemic in 2020, then rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with revenues of $38.1 billion in 2021. The COVID-19 virus caused supply chain issues for various drugs manufacturing companies, including gynecology drugs companies, due to presence of raw material supplier companies in the most affected countries such as India and China. In contrast to most gynecological drugs, supply chain issues continue to affect the Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) segment in Europe and North America.

Gynecological drugs are segmented into hormonal and non-hormonal agents. The hormonal agents are primarily natural or synthetic estrogen and progesterone agonists, used largely for regulation of menstruation/dysmenorrhea, birth control, and treatment of menopausal symptoms. The non-hormonal agents include other synthetic drugs and biological agents primarily indicated for the treatment of gynecological cancers, although non-hormonal agents are also used in the treatment of conditions including gynecological infections, endometriosis pain, polycystic ovary disease and female sexual dysfunction. Although hormonal birth control agents are the most widely used gynecological drugs, they represent approximately one third of global revenues, due to their substantially lower price compared to newer oncology drugs. Non-hormonal gynecological drugs are the larger segment, accounting for 67% ($25.4 billion) of the gynecological drugs revenues in 2021, with hormonal drugs accounting for the other 33% of the market. In 2021, North America was the largest region in the global gynecological drugs market, accounting for 33% of the market. Asia Pacific and Western Europe were the second and third largest regions, accounting for 29% and 24% of the global gynecological drugs market, respectively. Africa was the smallest region in the global gynecological drugs market.

As per data from the Global Market Model, the market is expected to reach $49.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%, with both segments and geographic regions achieving largely uniform growth rates.

Growth in the global gynecology drugs market will be driven by the gynecological oncology segment. Whilst cervical cancer is increasingly managed by prevention, using the combination of human papilloma virus vaccination and cervical screening, further growth will be driven by the increasing burden of gynecological cancers (uterine/endometrial and ovarian) in the ageing population. The approval of novel oncology therapeutics, such as bevacizumab (Avastin®, Roche) for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, dostarlimab (Jemperli®, GSK) for the treatment of recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, and niraparib (Zejula®, GSK) as monotherapy maintenance treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, coupled with the emergence of additional advanced medicines will fuel further revenue growth in the forecast period.

The shift in lifestyles has transformed the sexual health profile of the female population, supporting the growth of the global gynecology drugs market. The increase in the proportion of single women who are sexually active, the near-universal desire for smaller families, longer intervals between marriage or cohabitation and first parenthood, and the postponement of parenthood in many countries, has fueled the growth of the contraceptive market. Increasing awareness in emerging markets, driven by government and NGO led initiatives, coupled with greater gender equality, the ability to negotiate contraceptive use and the freedom to access services, will serve to further increase contraceptive use. The technological development of long acting reversable contraceptives such as hormone releasing intra-uterine devices and subcutaneous implants, with the advantages of extending treatment intervals to well over a year and achieving twenty-fold better birth control than contraceptive pills, further support the sustained growth in the contraceptive market.

The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles, stress and unhealthy eating and drinking habits in the female population, has increased focus on menopausal disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis and other gynecological disorders, thereby increasing the demand for effective therapeutic options. The market for Hormone Replacement Therapy has seen resurgence with the development of optimized hormone constituents, route of delivery and dosing regimens to achieve the most favorable benefit/risk balance. Uptake and growth of this segment is also supported by increased therapeutic personalization using application such as MenaPro. The app offers women going through menopause, a straightforward algorithmic approach to help them and their physicians weigh the available options for managing menopause. Finally, the increasing prevalence of gynecological conditions such as endometriosis and PCOS is driving increased investment in understanding disease pathology and discovery and development of agents to treat these unmet medical needs, which in turn will provide further growth opportunities in the global gynecological drugs market.

