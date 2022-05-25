Strategies For Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Medical Device Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Device Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical device outsourcing market size is expected to reach $175.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the medical device outsourcing market growth going forward.

The medical device outsourcing market consists of sales of medical device outsourcing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a type of contract between the manufacturer and the third party performing the business such as prototype, product design, supply chain management, and medical equipment or part of a comprehensive product manufacturing.

Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the medical device outsourcing market overview, major companies are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to lead the market. For instance, in December 2021, Labcorp, a US-based laboratory testing company acquired Toxikon Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would extend Labcorp’s portfolio of full-service drug development and medical device solutions from discovery to market approval. Toxikon Corporation is a US-based contract manufacturing company that provides outsourcing services for medical devices. Furthermore, in February 2020, Integer Holdings, a US-based advanced medical device outsourcing company acquired Inomec for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Inomec will allow Integer to establish a research and development and sales center in Israel, in addition to optimizing its catheter design, clinical, and pilot manufacturing capabilities. Income is an Israel-based medical device outsourcing company.

Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Segments

The global medical device outsourcing market is segmented:

By Product: Finished Goods, Electronics, Raw Materials

By Device Type: Class I Devices, Class II Devices, Class III Devices

By Service: Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affair Services, Product Design Development, Product Testing and Sterilization, Product Implementation, Product Upgrade, Product Maintenance, Contract Manufacturing

By Application: Drug Delivery, Dental, Diabetes Care, Cardiology, Others

By Geography: The global medical device outsourcing market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Device Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical device outsourcing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical device outsourcing market, medical device outsourcing market share, medical device outsourcing market segments and geographies, medical device outsourcing market players, medical device outsourcing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical device outsourcing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Device Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Flex Ltd, Integer Holdings Corporation, Plexus Corp, Toxikon Inc, Eurofins Scientific SE, Pace Analytical Services Inc, WuXi AppTec Inc, North American Science Associates Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Creganna, IQVIA, Mitutoyo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Onex Corporation, Te Connectivity Ltd, Nortech Systems Incorporated, Sanmina Corporation, and Sterigenics International LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

