'Work the Nordic Way 2022’  slated for June

VIETNAM, May 25 -  

The event will include a jobs fair and workshops with major Nordic companies including Tetra Pak, Home Credit, Novo Nordisk, IKEA, and Esoft. — Photo courtesy of NordCham

HCM CITY — Nordic companies and business leaders will gather for a conference to be held in HCM City on June 1, aiming to promote inclusive and sustainable business practices.

Named ‘Work the Nordic Way 2022’, the third-annual conference will also give Vietnamese job-seekers the chance to meet major Nordic companies through an afternoon of workshops, panel sessions, and networking.

Organised by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham) and four Vietnamese-Nordic alumni associations, the upcoming event will focus on the theme of a diverse and inclusive workforce. Nordic countries are world leaders in this area, and speakers will share how promoting inclusion in the workplace can contribute to business success and socio-economic growth.

It will also include a jobs fair and workshops with major Nordic companies including Tetra Pak, Home Credit, Novo Nordisk, IKEA, and Esoft.

With these and 25 other companies in attendance, ‘Work the Nordic Way 2022’ will provide unique opportunities for Vietnamese job-seekers to connect with leading European enterprises in a range of sectors and industries, NordCham said in a statement. 

“The third-annual conference provides fantastic match-making opportunities for Vietnamese job seekers and Nordic business leaders. As our chamber continues to grow, more Nordic companies are looking for engaged, enthusiastic staff who can help their business to thrive in Việt Nam," Thue Quist Thomasen, chairman of NordCham, said.

"In return, Vietnamese workers have the chance to learn from the corporate culture of some of the world’s leading enterprises right here on their doorstep,” he said. 

Ann Måwe, Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam, said she hoped that Vietnamese job seekers would take this chance to meet Nordic business leaders in person and see how Nordic corporate culture can kick-start their careers. — VNS

