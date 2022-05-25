Solar Water Pump Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Solar Water Pump Systems Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Solar Water Pump Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solar water pump systems market size is expected to grow from $1.21 billion in 2021 to $1.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.88%. The global solar water pump system market size is expected to reach $2.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.08%. The favorable government incentives for installing solar water pumps are driving the solar water pump systems industry growth.

The solar water pump systems market consists of sales of solar water pump systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to water pumps that run on electricity that is provided by one or several photovoltaic (PV) panels. Solar energy is converted into electricity by the photovoltaic array, which is used to run the motor pump set to draw water from an open well, a bore well, a stream, a pond, or a canal. Solar water pump systems are used for the water supply for irrigating crops, watering livestock, or providing potable drinking water.

Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the solar water pump systems market. The companies operating in the solar water pump systems market are developing innovative technologies to increase the operational efficiency of solar panels and water pump systems.

Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market Segments

By Type: Surface Pump, Submersible Pump, Others

By Power Rating: Below 3HP, 3HP to 10 HP, Above 10 HP

By Drive Type: AC Motor Powered Solar Water Pumps, DC Motor Powered Solar Water Pumps

By End-User: Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global solar water pump systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Solar Water Pump Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solar water pump systems global market overviews, global solar water pump systems market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global solar water pump systems global market, solar water pump systems global market share, solar water pump systems global market segments and geographies, solar water pump systems global market trends, solar water pump systems global market players, solar water pump systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solar water pump systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solar Water Pump Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bright Solar Limited, C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, Lorentz, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Tata Power Company Limited, Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Limited, Grundfos, Symtech Solar, Photon Solar, Urja Global Limited, Kavita Solar Energy Private Limited, Lubi Electronics, Samking Pump Company, Greenmax Technology, Aqua Group, and Vincent Solar Energy Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

