Strategies For Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Discrete Semiconductors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the discrete semiconductors market size is expected to grow from $27.71 billion in 2021 to $30.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.62%. The global discrete semiconductor market size is expected to reach $42.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.01%. The rapid growth in the automotive industry and the rise in the demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and automobiles are expected to propel the growth of the discrete semiconductors market.

The discrete semiconductors market consists of sales of discrete semiconductors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to components with complex integrated circuits and designed to perform elementary electronic functions. Discrete semiconductors are specially designed to perform a small electronic function and they cannot be divided into individual components and work independently. It is utilized for high power and frequency operations such as communication, electronics, manufacturing, and others. Discrete semiconductors include IGBTs, MOSFETs, thyristors, diodes, rectifiers, and others.

Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the discrete semiconductors market. Companies are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions such as galvanized isolated gate drivers, high voltage protection capabilities, and others to expand their presence globally and enhance their market positions.

Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Segments

The global discrete semiconductors market is segmented:

By Type: MOSFET, IGBT, Bipolar Transistor, Thyristor, Rectifier, Others

By Component: Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Discrete Power Devices, Others

By Industry: Consumer Electronics, Communication, Automotive, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global discrete semiconductors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Infineon Technologies AG, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Eaton Corporation Plc, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Nexperia BV, Rohm Co Ltd, Central Semiconductor Corp, Diodes Incorporated, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Taiwan Semiconductor, IXYS Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, D3 Semiconductor LLC, and Qualcomm Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

