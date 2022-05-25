Oral Thin Films Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Oral Thin Films Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oral thin films market size is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.93%. As per TBRC’s oral thin films market research, the market size is expected to reach $5.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.88%. Rising demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is propelling the growth of the oral thin film market.

The oral thin films market consists of sales of the oral thin films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a drug delivery dosage system composed of a mono polymeric thin film applied in the mouth, for a quick release of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) when placed on the tongue. The purpose of oral thin film (OTF) is to deliver therapeutic substances into the oral cavity or the stomach tract, where they are absorbed and transported directly to the circulatory system. Oral thin-film technologies ensure a fast and sustained release of the active substance, ensuring the ideal dose reaches the correct location within the body.

Global Oral Thin Films Market Trends

The rapidly growing investment in research and development (R&D) by leading players has propelled the growth of the oral thin film market. Major companies operating in the oral thin films market are focused on investing in research and development of fast dissolving oral thin films to strengthen their position by implementing new platform technologies such as soluleaves, XGEL, and waferTab. R&D helps to innovate new solutions that can be more convenient, effective, and efficient for drug delivery.

Global Oral Thin Films Market Segments

The global oral thin films market is segmented:

By Type: Sublingual Film, Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

By Disease Indication: Schizophrenia, Migraine, Opioid Dependence, Nausea and Vomiting, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others

By Geography: The global oral thin films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global oral thin films market outlook, global oral thin films market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global oral thin films market, global oral thin films market share, global oral thin films market segments and geographies, global oral thin films market players, global oral thin films market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global oral thin films market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ZIM Laboratories, NAL Pharma, Cure Pharmaceutical, IntelGenx Corp, Kyu Kyu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Seoul Pharmaceuticals, CL Pharm, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Shilpa Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Solvay, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Mylan Inc, LIVKON Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and ARx, LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

