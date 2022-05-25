Strategies For Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the liquid fertilizers market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the liquid fertilizers market size is expected to reach $9.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rise in the agricultural sector is expected to propel the growth of the liquid fertilizers market going forward.

The liquid fertilizers market consists of sales of liquid fertilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the quality or quantity of plant growth. Liquid fertilizers are extracts of soluble chemicals that are directly sprayed on crops or plants or can be injected into the soil by pressure. These are used in crop nutrition activities in a wide variety of crops.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as one of the key liquid fertilizers market trends gaining popularity. Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products for market growth and a strong product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Wilbur-Ellis, a US-based agriculture technology, and products company launched two new potassium fertilizer technologies, TILL-IT KOMPOUND and FOLI-GRO KILO. These are highly soluble, carbon-based potassium fertilizers that drive bio-activation in soil or as a foliar-applied product. FOLI-GRO KILO is a carbon-based potassium source that is with high solubility and accessibility for any foliar, in-furrow, or soil-applied liquid fertilizer application. TILL-IT KOMPOUND has combined the KILO technology with sulfur, creating a solution for straight applications or combinations with urea ammonium nitrate or ammonium polyphosphate (APP).

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Segments

The global liquid fertilizers market is segmented:

By Type: Nitrogen, Micronutrients, Potassium, Phosphate

By Production Process: Organic, Inorganic

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits, Pulses

By Application: Soil, Fertigation, Foliar

By Geography: The global liquid fertilizers market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides liquid fertilizers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global liquid fertilizers market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The liquid fertilizers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nutrien Ltd, Yara International, ICL Group Ltd., The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group AG, AgroLiquid, Kugler Company, Compo Expert GmBH, FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company, Plant Fuel Nutrients LLC, Agro Bio Chemicals, CF Industries Holdings Inc, OCP Group, and Nutri Tech Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

