Strategies For Global Glucose Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Glucose Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the glucose market size is expected to grow to $58.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. According to the global glucose market analysis, the increasing demand from the bakery and confectionery sector is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The glucose market consists of sales of glucose products by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that are used to deliver carbohydrate calories when a person is unable to eat due to illness, accident, or another medical condition. Glucose is the most common form of sugar in the blood and the body's primary source of energy. Glucose is used in the production of flavor enhancers, stabilizers, taste enhancers, humectants, vitamins, preservatives, coatings, and bulking agents. The main property of glucose is that it prevents sugar molecules from crystallizing in confectionaries.

Global Glucose Market Trends

The introduction of low sugar glucose syrup has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the glucose market. Major companies operating in the glucose market are focused on the introduction of low-sugar glucose syrups to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position. For instance, in November 2020, Ingredion, a US-based company that manufactures glucose-related products launched a stable sweet low sugar glucose syrup. It is manufactured with the help of corn. The company would bring these stable sweet low sugar glucose syrups in different forms such as chewy sweets, lollipops, hard-boiled candy, jellies, and gummies. This helps to reduce stickiness and sugar recrystallization of the final product while providing improved color and shelf-life stability.

Global Glucose Market Segments

The global glucose market is segmented:

By Form: Syrup, Solid

By Source: Wheat, Corn, Others

By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Others

By Geography: The global glucose market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glucose Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides glucose global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global glucose market, glucose global market share, glucose global market segments and geographies, glucose market players, glucose market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The glucose market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Glucose Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Agrana, Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc, Roquette Frères, Grain Processing Corporation, Tereos, Gulshan Polyols, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, and Avebe Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

