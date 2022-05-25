Global Rolling Stock Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rolling stock market size is expected to grow to $66.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The demand for energy-efficient transport systems is expected to propel the global rolling stock market growth going forward.

The rolling stock market consists of sales of rolling stocks by entities (organization, sole proprietor, partnerships) that are used to maximize passenger capacity, enhance safety and security, and improve the bottom line. Rolling stocks are employed in the railway transportation industry, which includes all vehicles that can travel by rail. Powered locomotives and unpowered freight wagons, passenger coaches, and other vehicles are all part of the rolling stock industry.

Global Rolling Stock Market Trends

The conversion of diesel locomotives to electric and electro-diesel locomotives is a key trend gaining popularity in the rolling stock market. According to the rolling stock market analysis, diesel locomotives have a low life span upon conversion of diesel locomotives to electric and electro-diesel locomotives they have a lifespan of 5-10 years more.

Global Rolling Stock Market Segments

The global rolling stock market is segmented:

By Product: Locomotive, Rapid Transit Vehicle, Wagon

By Locomotive Technology: Conventional Locomotive, Turbocharge Locomotive, Maglev, Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Electro-Diesel Locomotive

By Component: Pantograph, Axle, Wheelset, Traction Motor, Auxiliary Power System, Others

By End-User: Passenger Transit, Cargo Train

By Geography: The global rolling stock market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides rolling stock global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global rolling stock market, rolling stock global market share, rolling stock global market segments and geographies, rolling stock global market players, rolling stock market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The rolling stock market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corporation Limited, GE Transportation, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Rotem Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Stadler Rail AG, Transmash Holding, Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD), Skoda Transportation AS, Talgo SA, TrinityRail, and Wabtec Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

