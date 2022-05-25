Strategies For Global Emergency Lighting Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Emergency Lighting Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the emergency lighting market size is expected to reach $7.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The growth in the construction sector is expected to propel the emergency lighting market growth going forward.

The emergency lighting market consists of sales of emergency lighting by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to activate when a power outage creates low-visibility conditions. It allows the safe, rapid, and effective evacuation of places and buildings not only in the event of a power loss but even when the main lighting is still accessible. Emergency lighting lowers panic and saves lives by providing critical illumination and directing occupants to safe locations and safety equipment.

Global Emergency Lighting Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the emergency lighting market research, major players are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to lead the market. For instance, in March 2020, ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based company that manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics launched the Naveo Pro system. This system allows customers to set up, maintain and fully control their entire emergency lighting installation with a new mobile app by providing a real-time overview of all systems, saving time, enabling better maintenance planning, and enhancing building safety by keeping a record of all activities safely in the cloud.

Global Emergency Lighting Market Segments

The global emergency lighting market is segmented:

By Power System: Self-Contained, Central, Hybrid

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Battery: Ni-Cd, Ni-MH, LiFePO4, Lead-Acid

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global emergency lighting market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides emergency lighting global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global emergency lighting market, emergency lighting global market share, emergency lighting global market segments and geographies, emergency lighting market players, emergency lighting market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The emergency lighting market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Acuity Brands Inc., Syska, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hubbell Lighting Inc, Legrand, Osram Licht AG, Philips Lighting Holding BV, Schneider Electric SE, Zumtobel Group, Daisalux, Emerson Electric Co., Larson Electronics LLC, ABB Ltd., Digital Lumens, and Cooper Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

