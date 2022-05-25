Global Geosynthetics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Geosynthetics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Geosynthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the geosynthetics market size is expected to reach $15.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The growth of the construction industry is contributing to the geosynthetics industry growth.

The geosynthetics market consists of sales of the geosynthetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide separation, filtration, strengthening, stiffening, drainage, barrier, and protection, among other properties. Geosynthetics are man-made synthetic materials that are in the shape of strips, sheets, or three-dimensional structures constructed of polymeric or natural materials. They are simple to prepare and transport and they can aid in the greening of construction projects. Geosynthetics have been effectively used to conduct a variety of functions that considerably contribute to the good performance of roadways.

Global Geosynthetics Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the geosynthetics market. According to the global geosynthetics market analysis, major companies are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to lead the market. For instance, in April 2022, Commercial Metals Co, a US-based steel and metal manufacturer acquired Tensar International Corp for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition advances CMC’s strategy to expand leadership in construction reinforcement with value-added products that complement the existing offerings. Tensar Corporation is a US-based manufacturer of proven geosynthetic products. Moreover, in May 2020, Freudenberg, a Germany-based diversified group of companies whose products include housewares and cleaning products, automobile parts, textiles, building materials, and telecommunications acquired Low & Bonar PLC for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Freudenberg strengthens its performance materials business, and with Low & Bonar’s innovative technology it will further expand. Low & Bonar PLC is a UK-based manufacturer of technical textiles.

Global Geosynthetics Market Segments

The global geosynthetics market is segmented:

By Type: Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoam, Geonets, Others

By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, PVC, Others

By Function: Separation, Filtration, Drainage, Reinforcement, Protection (Cushion), Barrier or Containment, Erosion Control

By Application: Waste Management, Water Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction, Others

By Geography: The global geosynthetics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V, GSE Holdings Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Texas Spa, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, HUESKER Synthetic GmbH, Tensar International Corporation, AGRU America Inc., Low & Bonar PLC, Groupe Solmax Inc, Officine Maccaferri SpA, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, Belton Industries Inc, and Propex Operating Company LLC.

