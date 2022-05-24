Senate Bill 1252 Printer's Number 1683

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1683

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1252

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, HUGHES, COMITTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, COSTA,

YUDICHAK, J. WARD, STEFANO, KANE AND BARTOLOTTA, MAY 24, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions,

establishing the Commission on Education and Economic

Competitiveness.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 123.1. Commission on Education and Economic

Competitiveness.--(a) The Commission on Education and Economic

Competitiveness is established.

(b) Membership shall be as follows:

(1) The commission shall consist of the following members:

(i) The Secretary of Education.

(ii) The Secretary of Labor and Industry.

(iii) The chair and minority chair of the Education

