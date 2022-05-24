Senate Bill 1252 Printer's Number 1683
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1683
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1252
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, HUGHES, COMITTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, COSTA,
YUDICHAK, J. WARD, STEFANO, KANE AND BARTOLOTTA, MAY 24, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions,
establishing the Commission on Education and Economic
Competitiveness.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 123.1. Commission on Education and Economic
Competitiveness.--(a) The Commission on Education and Economic
Competitiveness is established.
(b) Membership shall be as follows:
(1) The commission shall consist of the following members:
(i) The Secretary of Education.
(ii) The Secretary of Labor and Industry.
(iii) The chair and minority chair of the Education
