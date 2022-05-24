Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,663 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1252 Printer's Number 1683

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1683

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1252

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, HUGHES, COMITTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, COSTA,

YUDICHAK, J. WARD, STEFANO, KANE AND BARTOLOTTA, MAY 24, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions,

establishing the Commission on Education and Economic

Competitiveness.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 123.1. Commission on Education and Economic

Competitiveness.--(a) The Commission on Education and Economic

Competitiveness is established.

(b) Membership shall be as follows:

(1) The commission shall consist of the following members:

(i) The Secretary of Education.

(ii) The Secretary of Labor and Industry.

(iii) The chair and minority chair of the Education

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 1252 Printer's Number 1683

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.