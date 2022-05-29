HozzPhoto.com: London’s official photographer of The Pineapple Theory

About

We all live on Earth together, yes? What if we could live on Earth together, happily? To live happily together starts within each one of us. It starts with you, because it’s not about you. The The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and build an inner-foundation with easy to use power mind tools - principles - concepts - and methodologies with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and with positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions with ourselves, we become positive with others. The purpose - and everything - is like a pineapple fruit. You will never look at a pineapple the same way again! Feed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple Theory "When your inspired, you become inspiring." Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu