HozzPhoto.com: London’s official photographer of The Pineapple Theory

When you're inspired, you become inspiring”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pineapple Theory supports freelancers
— Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu
Supporting a Freelancer is of a great importance for Mr. Pineapple. As a sole owner of his Copyrights of The Pineapple Theory books, Trademark, and incorporation, he understands the challenges of trying to “survive” VS those being supported by big voices.
Mr. Pineapple admires those who took a definite step forward with courage to do their own thing and it deserves to be supported & encouraged before big agencies. As humans, it is something that we can all do to make someone shine.
“If you want to shine like a star, care to make others shine like stars.” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
April 2022, London, UK was stop #1 for Mr. Pineapple’s realistically & optimistic project of travelling the World with his pineapple. Freelancer Hozir Sahdat of HozzPhoto.com was selected to be Mr. Pineapple’s London’s official photographer and he has done an amazing work. Hozir was very generous of his time on picture day with a great attitude. Their Human-2-Human (H2H) keeps on living post project in respect of their values and desire to support someone with great care.
About Hozir, freelancer/owner of HozzPhoto.com
Photographer and Videographer based in London (UK), a multimedia creative helping brands and individuals stand out through visual arts. Hozir has experience in many different sectors of photography including fashion, lifestyle, and product photography, with the main goal to provide brands/individuals that wish to stand out from the crowd.
Mr. Pineapple in London - Part 3