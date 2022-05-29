HozzPhoto.com: London’s official photographer of The Pineapple Theory

Mr. Pineapple travels the world with his pineapple!

When you're inspired, you become inspiring”
— Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pineapple Theory supports freelancers

Supporting a Freelancer is of a great importance for Mr. Pineapple. As a sole owner of his Copyrights of The Pineapple Theory books, Trademark, and incorporation, he understands the challenges of trying to “survive” VS those being supported by big voices.

Mr. Pineapple admires those who took a definite step forward with courage to do their own thing and it deserves to be supported & encouraged before big agencies. As humans, it is something that we can all do to make someone shine.

“If you want to shine like a star, care to make others shine like stars.” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu

April 2022, London, UK was stop #1 for Mr. Pineapple’s realistically & optimistic project of travelling the World with his pineapple. Freelancer Hozir Sahdat of HozzPhoto.com was selected to be Mr. Pineapple’s London’s official photographer and he has done an amazing work. Hozir was very generous of his time on picture day with a great attitude. Their Human-2-Human (H2H) keeps on living post project in respect of their values and desire to support someone with great care.

About Hozir, freelancer/owner of HozzPhoto.com

Photographer and Videographer based in London (UK), a multimedia creative helping brands and individuals stand out through visual arts. Hozir has experience in many different sectors of photography including fashion, lifestyle, and product photography, with the main goal to provide brands/individuals that wish to stand out from the crowd.

If you reside or plan to visit London, book a picture session with Hozz Photo with the promo code Mr. Pineapple to receive your free copies of The Pineapple Theory books.

Steve Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Mr. Pineapple in London - Part 3

You just read:

HozzPhoto.com: London’s official photographer of The Pineapple Theory

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Steve Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory
Company/Organization
The Pineapple Theory
2177 Crocus street
Longueuil, Quebec, J4N 0E5
Canada
+1 514-919-8307
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We all live on Earth together, yes? What if we could live on Earth together, happily? To live happily together starts within each one of us. It starts with you, because it’s not about you. The The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and build an inner-foundation with easy to use power mind tools - principles - concepts - and methodologies with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and with positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions with ourselves, we become positive with others. The purpose - and everything - is like a pineapple fruit. You will never look at a pineapple the same way again! Feed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple Theory "When your inspired, you become inspiring." Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu

More From This Author
Discover Engineers of Tomorrow and nourish our future
HozzPhoto.com: London’s official photographer of The Pineapple Theory
Mr. Pineapple travels the world with his pineapple
View All Stories From This Author