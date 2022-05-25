Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends greetings to Jordan on the occasion of the National Day

LITHUANIA, May 25 - On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends greetings to Jordan celebrating the National Day on 25 May.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to share my belief that the friendly relations and cooperation between Lithuania and Jordan will be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of our two countries and their people. The Government of Lithuania strongly supports solid partnership between the European Union and Jordan and the bilateral dialogue via the Association Council and Partnership Priorities.

Today, we are witnessing Russia's shocking and brutal war against Ukraine and Russia’s reckless actions that endanger nuclear safety and security as well as global food security. Therefore, it is absolutely crucial for democratic countries to stay united while increasing our support to Ukraine, and pressure Russia to stop its aggression. We appreciate the Jordan's stance on the Russia’s war in Ukraine, including joining the UN resolution condemning the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’, said the Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

In the letter to Prime Minister of Jordan, Prime Minister of Lithuania said she values Jordan's role as a mediator in the region aiming for stability, peace, and security and made sure that Lithuania stands ready to work closely with Jordan to strengthen bilateral partnership.

‘Dear Prime Minister, on this special occasion, I sincerely wish the Jordanian Government and all the people of Jordan prosperity and well-being’, reads the letter of Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.