Smart Grid Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

Smart Grid Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart grid market to reach US$ 125.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Smart Grid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 44.3 Billion in 2021. A smart grid is an electronic network that uses a two-way digital communication system to supply electricity. It allows real-time collection of data regarding the electricity demand and supply during transmission and distribution processes. Smart grid primarily includes smart sensors and power meters to automate billing data collection and detect system failures. The grid also integrates advanced superconducting cables to provide long-distance power transmission through wireless communication instruments. Furthermore, smart grid can automatically repair its components along with ensuring consistent power supply and promoting consumer engagement in grid operations. These properties of smart grid aid in improving the overall performance and reducing electricity generation costs.

The emerging trend of digitalization in the energy sector, along with the growing number of high-end infrastructures across the globe, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising upgradation of existing power infrastructures with software-based, smart solutions is also propelling the demand for smart grid. Additionally, the increasing penetration of numerous renewable energy sources, such as geothermal, photovoltaic (PV), hydroelectric power, etc., is further augmenting the demand for advanced grid infrastructures. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns towards increasing levels of carbon emissions from conventional power grids, are also catalyzing the need for sustainable alternatives. In the coming years, the emergence of smart grid infrastructures integrated with cloud-based, AI, and sensor technologies, will continue to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart grid market to reach US$ 125.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

CISCO Systems

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Wipro

General Electric

Honeywell

Oracle Corporation

ABB

Itron

Fujitsu

Eaton

Tantalus

eSmart Systems

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Software

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Network Management

Substation Automation

Others

Hardware

Sensor

Programmable Logic Controller

AMI Metre

Networking Hardware

Others

Services

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

