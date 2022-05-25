Smart Grid Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart grid market to reach US$ 125.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Grid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 44.3 Billion in 2021. A smart grid is an electronic network that uses a two-way digital communication system to supply electricity. It allows real-time collection of data regarding the electricity demand and supply during transmission and distribution processes. Smart grid primarily includes smart sensors and power meters to automate billing data collection and detect system failures. The grid also integrates advanced superconducting cables to provide long-distance power transmission through wireless communication instruments. Furthermore, smart grid can automatically repair its components along with ensuring consistent power supply and promoting consumer engagement in grid operations. These properties of smart grid aid in improving the overall performance and reducing electricity generation costs.
The emerging trend of digitalization in the energy sector, along with the growing number of high-end infrastructures across the globe, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising upgradation of existing power infrastructures with software-based, smart solutions is also propelling the demand for smart grid. Additionally, the increasing penetration of numerous renewable energy sources, such as geothermal, photovoltaic (PV), hydroelectric power, etc., is further augmenting the demand for advanced grid infrastructures. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns towards increasing levels of carbon emissions from conventional power grids, are also catalyzing the need for sustainable alternatives. In the coming years, the emergence of smart grid infrastructures integrated with cloud-based, AI, and sensor technologies, will continue to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart grid market to reach US$ 125.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
CISCO Systems
IBM Corporation
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric
Wipro
General Electric
Honeywell
Oracle Corporation
ABB
Itron
Fujitsu
Eaton
Tantalus
eSmart Systems
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Software
Advanced Metering Infrastructure
Smart Grid Distribution Management
Smart Grid Network Management
Substation Automation
Others
Hardware
Sensor
Programmable Logic Controller
AMI Metre
Networking Hardware
Others
Services
Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Deployment and Integration
Breakup by End-User:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
