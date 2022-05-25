New Haven Barracks / DUI (Refusal)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/25/22, 0017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Cady Rd, Middlebury
VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Refusal)
ACCUSED: Jordan Lumsden
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/25/22 at approximately 0017 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 near the intersection with Cady Road in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Jordan Lumsden (26) of Rutland, VT. While speaking with Lumsden, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Lumsden refused to be screened and was subsequently placed under arrest. Lumsden was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, where he refused to provide a sample of his breath. At the conclusion of processing, Lumsden was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.