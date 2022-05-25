New Haven Barracks / DUI (Refusal)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/25/22, 0017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Cady Rd, Middlebury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Refusal)

ACCUSED: Jordan Lumsden

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/25/22 at approximately 0017 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 near the intersection with Cady Road in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Jordan Lumsden (26) of Rutland, VT. While speaking with Lumsden, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Lumsden refused to be screened and was subsequently placed under arrest. Lumsden was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, where he refused to provide a sample of his breath. At the conclusion of processing, Lumsden was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.