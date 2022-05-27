Starpower Management Considering Female Singer to Develop In to a Star
A-List Firm Starpower Management is now considering female singers, age 18 to 25 to be considered to be signed by the firm, and developed in to a national star.
Starpower Management is now considering female singers, age 18 to 25 to be developed in to a star.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generally representing established stars only, Starpower Management will be considering select female singers only next month in June. With an extensive history in the music world, dating back to the early 90's when he booked bands on tour, and published his own music magazine, Starpower Management CEO Bruce Edwin states that music is his passion, and that finding new artists in the music scene is a labor of love.
Who Will Save Your Soul?
Bruce Edwin states, "I'll always remember the time when I told this young, beautiful singer that I knew she was going to be a star one day. For some reason, I also told her, 'You're going to be on the cover of TIME magazine one day,' I said. "That would be amazing! Do you really think so?" She replied as she smiled and laughed. She had just gotten signed to Atlantic, but had no idea how truly great she was and how big she was going to be. Less than a year later, pop star Jewel was on the cover of TIME. It was exciting to see her rise to the top and to be a part of that moment."
kill hannah
There was this young band I had booked for one of my events one time. Atlantic Records had asked me if I knew of any great bands I could let them hear that I thought they should sign. They said they trusted my taste and judgement. So I introduced them to Matt and a year or so later they finally signed kill hannah who went on to tour the world.
Female Singers Wanted
Bruce states, "We are looking for a new female singer with a model look, that has a good to great voice. The select young woman may have the opportunity to be developed by us with our all star team including vocal coaches to the stars, dance instructors to the stars, Grammy Award winning producers, and more. It's a chance of a lifetime."
About Starpower Management
Starpower Management is a multi-million dollar motion picture production, management, publishing, and public relations entertainment company. Recognized as one of the most powerful entertainment boutique companies in the world, the company represents over 10 billion dollars-worth of deals in the areas of master works of fine art, literary property, runway and fashion models, celebrities, Grammy Award winners, entertainment companies, billionaires, and small businesses among more. Starpower Management was formed in 1993, based on the song "Starpower" by the rock band Sonic Youth, with Kim Gordon's blessings, who wrote the song. The only legitimate film division of the company is Bruce Edwin Productions. For more information visit: www.StarpowerManagementLLC.com.
Publishing Division:
From early rock fanzines and chapbooks to a hard copy glossy cover rock magazine, Starpower now publishes Hollywood Sentinel dot com, and has now brought back its rock publication online. It will later bring it back again also in hard copy. The company is also launching a new movie star site next quarter, and has five books of poetry in preparation with its upcoming new publishing label. It will later expand to include a comic book division to tie in with its motion picture department.
About Hollywood Sentinel
The Hollywood Sentinel official website of https://www.HollywoodSentinel.com publishes “only the good news,” and features weekly and at times daily new content including interviews with stars and opinion leaders from all areas of the arts. The publication gives free help to those aspiring in Hollywood, and teaches “positive thinking,” avoiding traps of the ego, and “doing good for ourselves and others.” Issues of Hollywood Sentinel have featured exclusive interviews with film and TV stars Tracy Reiner, Donny Most, and New York Times contributing writer Nomi Prins among others. The Archives version of the entertainment news site can be found at https://www.TheHollywoodSentinel.com.
CEO: Bruce Edwin
CEO of Starpower Management, founding publisher of Hollywood Sentinel, Bruce Edwin Productions, and Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations, Bruce Edwin represents companies with dozens of Oscar Winning, Golden Globe Winning, Grammy winning stars, and famous Master Works of Fine Art in private collection, among more. Formerly representing Michael Jackson guitarist David Williams, he began his Hollywood entertainment career as a Reader for Lakeshore Entertainment and Production Assistant at the TV show EXTRA! Prior to that, he worked as a model and talent agent, booker, and scout. Prior to that, he self-published his own music and film publication, distributed worldwide by Tower Records, through which he interviewed and photographed many stars. Visit: https://www.BruceEdwin.com.
Singers
Female singers that will be considered for the month of June must have a fashion model look, and be between the age of 18 to 25. They must reside in the U.S, have the legal right to work in the U.S, and be ready to sign and tour nationwide. Female fronted bands will also be considered. Parents are welcome on the phone or at the first meeting. Singers should send an original or cover of them singing a full song of at least three minutes long within the past thirty days, posted on YouTube and send to StarpowerManagementLLC@gmail.com. Questions, contact: 310-226-7176. No advance fee.
