Rutland Barracks // LSA Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4002604

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola                          

STATION:   Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED:  UNKNOWN                                               

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, Vermont State Police dispatched received a report of a crash on Main Street, in Poultney, Vermont. Investigation revealed that a Ford Escape left the roadway, striking a utility pole. Witnesses advised the operator fled the scene, on foot, shortly after crashing. Anyone who witnessed this event or who has information on the operator is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802 – 773 – 9101.

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

Office # (802) 773-9101

 

 

