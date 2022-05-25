Rutland Barracks // LSA Request for Information

CASE#: 22B4002604

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, Vermont State Police dispatched received a report of a crash on Main Street, in Poultney, Vermont. Investigation revealed that a Ford Escape left the roadway, striking a utility pole. Witnesses advised the operator fled the scene, on foot, shortly after crashing. Anyone who witnessed this event or who has information on the operator is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802 – 773 – 9101.

