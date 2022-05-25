Rutland Barracks / LSA Request for Information
Rutland Barracks // LSA Request for Information
CASE#: 22B4002604
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Poultney, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 18, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, Vermont State Police dispatched received a report of a crash on Main Street, in Poultney, Vermont. Investigation revealed that a Ford Escape left the roadway, striking a utility pole. Witnesses advised the operator fled the scene, on foot, shortly after crashing. Anyone who witnessed this event or who has information on the operator is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802 – 773 – 9101.
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Office # (802) 773-9101