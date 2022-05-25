First-of-Its-Kind Freedom App Announces Investment and New Cofounder
Shawn Jenkins, Benefitfocus cofounder and former CEO, joins Sophie founding team.CHARLESTON, SC, US, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophie, a first-of-its-kind freedom mobile application designed to help users enjoy their lives without fear, has announced the close of an investment round and the addition of Shawn Jenkins as cofounder and member of their board of directors.
Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Sophie empowers users to feel protected on the street, at home, and everywhere in between. Like walking with a big dog, Sophie creates a visual signal of protection, backed by 24/7/365 real human concierge safety assistants. Using low latency on-device wake word technology, Sophie listens for voice commands and transmits highly accurate location data to emergency response services, without requiring a 911 phone call or the ability to talk or text.
“Most people don’t want to think about safety. What they want is to live their best life. They want to take a walk whenever they feel like it. They want to go on a date and just have fun. That’s why we made Sophie,” said Jacob Cleveland, Sophie cofounder and CEO. “To be able to bring a product like this to market with my longtime mentor and friend, Shawn Jenkins—that’s me living my best life.”
Prior to joining Sophie, Shawn Jenkins was the cofounder and CEO of Benefitfocus, a publicly traded healthcare and benefits administration SaaS company. Jenkins served as CEO through its IPO in 2013 where he grew revenues over $250 million. Shawn is also a primary benefactor of the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, a state-of-the-art pediatric facility impacting the lives of countless women, children, and their families.
“I’ve worked with Jacob for many years and on many projects. When he introduced me to the idea for Sophie, I was blown away. It is a true honor to be working on something so fundamentally important as providing safety to people throughout their daily lives and enabling them the freedom they deserve,” said Shawn Jenkins, Sophie investor and cofounder.
About Sophie
Sophie is the world’s first freedom companion mobile application. Designed to help users feel protected on the street, at home, and everywhere in between, Sophie empowers users to live their lives freely and get help hands-free in any situation everywhere in the United States. For more information visit www.hellosophie.app.
