Sophie Unveils the World’s Cutest Safety App to Strike Fear into the Hearts of Criminals

*First mobile app to use psychology against criminals *Research-driven personal safety app mimics crime prevention benefits of real dogCHARLESTON, SC, US, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophie Inc, a leading safety technology company, today announced the launch of the world’s first virtual guard dog: Sophie. The Sophie iOS app turns the user’s phone into a visible signal of protection, like walking with a big dog.
Sophie’s emergency response features are voice activated, so users can trigger an alert even if their phone is out of reach. Once an alert is activated, Sophie captures video and uses the Noonlight advanced emergency response network to coordinate help quickly and accurately. In addition to the safety features, users can “pet” Sophie to receive positive affirmations and motivational quotes.
“Only 1 percent of the population commits 63 percent of all violent crime, yet the rest of us walk around afraid all the time,” said Jacob Cleveland, Sophie CEO. “It’s time we flip that equation. We created Sophie to help people take the power back. It’s time for criminals to fear the rest of us.”
A study by researchers at The Ohio State University has shown that neighborhoods with more dogs have significantly less violent street crime. They hypothesize that the resulting lower instances of crime is due to having more “eyes” on the street. This reinforces assertions by leading US criminologists that the belief one will be caught is a much stronger crime deterrent than lengthy prison sentences.
Working with former FBI agents, public safety experts, and survivors of violent crime, Sophie has created a proactive solution to safety. Rather than only addressing a crime once it has already occurred, Sophie uses psychological principles and crime deterrence models to increase the narrative of apprehension.
“People make decisions based on the data at hand, and we are inherently visual creatures,” said Sophie CEO Jacob Cleveland. “Sophie uses our natural human instincts and belief systems for good. Modeled after the crime deterrent benefits of a real guard dog, Sophie empowers everyone to protect themselves and their families—and have fun while they’re at it.”
Sophie is now available free for iOS users in all 50 US states.
Sophie is the world’s first virtual guard dog. Designed to help users feel protected on the street, at home, and everywhere in between, Sophie empowers users to live their best lives, however they want. For more information visit www.hellosophie.app.
