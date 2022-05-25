Wearable Art – A Catalyst for Conversation

Glass "Ice Collar" by Greg Orloff Exhibition Catalog by Jacqueline Rudavsky Lisa M. Berman by Bonnie Schiffman

The Bead Society of O.C. hosts Lisa M. Berman of Sculpture To Wear at Bowers Museum this Sat. May 28th

Some designers not only create beautiful objects, but also view themselves as activists with the undeniable drive (and responsibility) to tell a story or convey important messages through their work” — Lisa M. Berman

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout history jewelry has been used to convey non-verbal messages, whether marital status, social commentary, a celebration of notable events, or a direct political stance. Often wearable art has a more profound message than what initially meets the eye. Join renowned gallerist and wearable art visionary Lisa M. Berman for an eye-popping presentation of award-winning artists who convey a message with their creative work.

The on stage presentation includes an introduction to work from the book / exhibition, “Brooching it Diplomatically” honoring Madeline Albright, curated by Helen Drutt, the exhibition “Feel the Frill” curated by the speaker honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a special advance preview of the museum exhibition, "Only Strong Women Wear Big Jewelry," before it opens in Slovakia on June 25th. Berman is the only American included in the exhibition and wrote the forward to the catalog (available for pre-purchase $95). "This has been my passion for decades. I'm usually in Los Angeles, so I'm excited to now have the opportunity to present this work close to my hometown of Laguna Beach" adds Berman.

A curated collection of essential pieces by artists who helped shape the foundation of the studio art jewelry movement since the '70's will be offered for sale after the presentation. Artists include: 2Roses, Teri Brudnak (TDM Studios), Frank & Anne Vigneri, Swinda Reichelt, Marc Cohen, Greg Orloff, Lonna Keller, Bridget Parlato, Marianna Baker and more. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Bowers Museum.

"Wearable Art – A Catalyst for Conversation" is presented by the Bead Society of Orange County and the Bowers Museum.

Saturday, May 28th: 10am – 10:30am Social mixer, 10:30am meeting, 11am-12pm speaker program, Sale 12pm-2pm

TICKETS: Online or on-site Free for Bowers Members | General $13. (https://www.bowers.org/index.php/programs/events-calendar/event/3264-bsoc-wearable-art-a-catalyst-for-conversation-with-lisa-m-berman). Email questions: programs@bowers.org or call 714.567.3677. Recorded Online Screening will be emailed to ticket holders one week after the onsite event. Free to Members | General $10

_______________________________

Lisa M. Berman is the Visionary Proprietor of the legendary gallery Sculpture To Wear (est. 1999 / NYC 1973), which helped launch studio jewelry in the United States. Berman curates exhibitions and places collections with major museums worldwide and is an expert in Jewelry, fashion, design, and public art.

Berman has served on the Board of Governors for Otis College of Art and Design, Public Relations Chair for the Fashion Council at LACMA, museum collection board at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and the Advisory Board of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Renée C. Byer's, "Positive Change Can Happen". Founder of Berman Arts Agency, the newly appointed Chief Curator at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center, was appointed the first United States Ambassador for Artistar Jewels from Milan and just launched a NFT business called "The Bonnieverse" with ICON photographer Bonnie Schiffman & ReplayAR.

Lisa Talks with BOX-artist Marc Cohen