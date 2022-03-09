Rare NFT Collection Offers Never-Before-Seen Photos of Famous Figures

A photo of Rolling Stone photographer Bonnie Schiffman (left) with actor and comedian John Belushi (right) taken in 1980 at Schiffman’s Los Angeles studio to promote the Steven Spielberg film 1941 starring Belushi as “Capt. Wild Bill Kelso.” A black and white photo of Muhammad Ali seen with his fists clinched taken at Ali’s Los Angeles home in 1982. The photo is featured in the permanent collection of sixty-eight museums worldwide. The Bonnieverse NFTs logo and title treatment featuring an array of photo cut-outs with famous celebrities that photographer Bonnie Schiffman captured over her fourty year career.

Rolling Stone Photographer Bonnie Schiffman Launches Bonnieverse NFTs on OpenSea

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 40 years, Bonnie Schiffman has photographed icons like Robin Williams, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson, Jerry Seinfeld, Betty White, Steve Jobs and countless others. Her uniquely stylized celebrity portraits have been seen all across the world in magazines including Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, GQ, and Esquire.

Now, Schiffman is making her debut in the metaverse by offering her electrifying snapshots as a rare NFT collection exclusively on OpenSea.

“Trying to capture a personal moment in the lives of famous people is not easy. There’s always a trust factor involved,” said photographer Bonnie Schiffman. As a routine, Schiffman would start her photoshoots with a good lunch at her Los Angeles home studio to foster a deep connection with her celebrity subjects.

“Bonnie understands funny people,” said comedian Billy Crystal in his forward to her Rolling Stone Book of Comedy. “In one picture, in a split second, Bonnie got all of it. She caught a side of me that is more revealing than any other portraits I have.”

Launching as “The Bonnieverse,” Shiffman’s NFT collection also includes rare never-before-seen Polaroid photos of celebrities, often capturing intimate and even bizarre personal moments. In one humorous outtake, a young Neil Patrick Harris and his parents are seen playfully giving the photographer the middle finger.

The collection features rare Polaroids, personalized letters, answering machine messages, photo scans, final prints, and proof sheets of famous figures. The Bonnieverse is being released in partnership with Lisa M. Berman and the Berman Arts Agency along with consultants Brandon Martin and Jay Huddy, founders of Replayar, a metaverse photo app.

Bonnieverse NFTs will be available to purchase on March 12th, 2022 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST exclusively on OpenSea.

The Bonnieverse NFTs Promo Spot