Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Uvalde, Texas

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: May 24, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Uvalde, Texas

Please see the Proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. here. As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a murderer at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately. Pursuant to this direction, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida, immediately until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

###