The National Puerto Rican Day Parade Board of Directors Announces Press Conference on Thursday, May 26th at 10 a.m. EDT

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade- Press Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO:

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (N.P.R.D.P.) Board of Directors will hold a Press Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 to announce details for its big return to New York City’s Fifth Avenue. Details to be announced include this year’s themes, tributes, honorees and a calendar of events preceding the parade.

WHAT:

The Board of Directors of the Puerto Rican Day Parade (N.P.R.D.P.), will join honorees, members of the Puerto Rican Community and other special guests to make important announcements regarding the upcoming 2022 Parade celebration on Fifth Avenue, on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

WHEN:

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

WHERE:

Public Policy Institute at Hunter College

47-49 East 65th Street

New York, NY 10065

Note: Proof of vaccination is required.

About The National Puerto Rican Day Parade:

The 65th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place on New York City’s Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th St, Sunday, June 12, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The celebration will be broadcast live on WABC-TV, Channel 7, starting at noon EDT.

The Parade will also be broadcast on the ABC affiliate station in Puerto Rico, Telecinco (Channel 5) and streamed on the station’s website, abc7NY.com and on the station’s free news and connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

For more information about the Parade and the NPRDP Scholarship Program, visit:

Website: www.nprdpinc.org

Facebook: @nationalpuertoricandayparade

Twitter & Instagram: @PRParadeNYC