Announcing the 10 AgriFoodTech startup finalists competing for the USD 100,000 Future Food Asia Award 2022
The finalist start-ups will showcase their innovations at the sixth edition of the Future Food Asia conference, hosted from 7-9 June 2022SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing back the in-person conference experience this year, Future Food Asia 2022 will host 10 start-up finalists from 7-9 June 2022. The conference will enable the start-up finalists to present their innovation to leading corporates, influential investors and innovators, and one will be awarded the US$100,000 Future Food Asia Award.
The 10 finalists are: Ambrosia Bio (Israel), ANPOLY (South Korea), Eden Brew (Australia), Eighth Day Foods (Australia), GreenPod Labs (India), SEPPURE (Singapore), The PlantEat Inc. (South Korea), Wastelink (India), WHOLE (Australia), Zero Cow Factory (India)
Ranging from innovations in smart farming to technologies addressing bottlenecks in supply chain, to new and novel food ingredients, and solutions for a circular bioeconomy, this year’s applicants showed great diversity.
The finalists have been selected after intense assessment by the jury represented by Dr. Ralph Graichen, Senior Director of Human Potential, Food and Consumer Cluster at Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR); Yuchu Zhang, Group R&D Leader, Cargill Protein Asia & Europe; Francesca Kleemans, Managing Director, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Asia; and Isabelle Decitre, Founder and CEO of ID Capital will select the winner of the Future Food Asia Award.
Alongside the US$ 100,000 grand prize, the Future Food Asia 2022 conference will feature two more awards presented by this year’s partners.
o Cargill Food for Good Award for the start-up which is innovating new food solutions that do good – for people, product and/or planet.
o Thai Wah Circular Bio-Economy Prize to one start-up that can help repurpose biomass into a useful or valuable product.
Being held at Park Royal on Beach Road on 7th and 8th of June, and then virtually on 9th of June, registrations for the event is now open at: https://futurefoodasia.com/ffa2022/
“With this year’s cohort of finalists we see a second generation of entrepreneurs coming to the front stage. Building on the momentum for agrifoodtech generated by their predecessors, driven by the same passion and ambition to fix our broken food system, they come up with sharper innovations, rooted in market realities. Asia-Pacific is primed to become an innovation powerhouse in agrifoodtech and we could not be happier to have catalyzed it”, said Isabelle Decitre, Founder and CEO, ID Capital
Future Food Asia 2022 has been made possible by continued support from our partners: Cargill, one of the world’s largest agriculture and food companies; Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead R&D public research agency; Thai Wah, a SEA pioneer in b2b plant based ingredients, noodles solutions and bioplastics; Dole Sunshine Company, a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fresh tropical fruit and healthy drinks & snacks; Bühler Group, the leading global technology supplier to the food processing industry; DSM, a purpose-led global science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living; and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the lead government agency responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore’s position as a global centre for business, innovation and talent.
Overview of the Future Food Asia 2022 Finalists
Ambrosia Bio (Israel)
Ambrosia Bio offers enzyme-based processing solutions that yield rare sugars such as allulose and tagatose. On top of providing partners and clients with target enzymes and related solutions, we aim to bridge the fiber gap in the food industry by facilitating short-chain fructooligosaccharides (scFOS) / rare short-chain FOS (rscFOS™) production from simple sugars.
ANPOLY (South Korea)
ANPOLY transforms biomass waste into high-value and high-quality advanced material, Cellulose Nano Fiber (CNF), which can be used in the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and packaging industries. Cellustic®, our polymeric material using CNF can be used to produce biodegradable films with higher material strength and oxygen barrier in comparison to existing biodegradable films.
Eden Brew (Australia)
Eden Brew is creating delicious animal-free, precision-fermented dairy the whole world can enjoy. We emulate the dairy milk sensory experience and nutrition, sustainably, with a fraction of the water, land and carbon footprint compared to animal-dairy and plant-based milks, by producing nature-identical dairy proteins animal-free.
Eight Day Foods (Australia)
Eighth Day Foods has a fully patented, proprietary protein production process that transforms pulses into wholefoods without the need for protein isolation or further processing. To demonstrate the potential of their protein production process, we have applied our process to lupins to create a plant-based wholefood alternative to meat and fish analogues, with excellent taste and texture, superior nutrition and sustainability at a much lower price. These products also boast the cleanest labels in the sector.
GreenPod Labs (India)
GreenPod Labs is developing sustainable solutions to minimize food waste and food losses. We have developed a biotech-based active packaging sachet that activates the defense mechanism within the fruit and vegetable. This in turn would slow down the ripening rate and restricts microbial growth of fresh produce using all-natural edible ingredients (FDA GRAS Compliant). It can be adopted at any stage of the fresh produce supply chain at ambient temperature.
SEPPURE (Singapore)
SEPPURE’s chemical-resistant nanofiltration membranes offers a sustainable solution by separating chemicals without heat, promising a highly visible ROI of less than 2 years, up to 50% OPEX reduction, and 90% energy and GHG emissions reduction for customers. We decarbonise hard-to-abate industries with sustainable and energy-efficient chemical-resistant nanofiltration technology.
The PlantEat Inc. (South Korea)
The PlantEat Inc. is developing plant-based chicken and milk products using a proprietary data-driven plant-based food development system, called P.A.M.S. Our P.A.M.S can find matching ingredients for alternative foods and this in-silico system is 10,000 times more efficient in generating formulations than in-situ.
Wastelink (India)
Wastelink transforms food surplus into animal nutrition, generating economic and environmental benefits. Our zero-waste solution not only generates economic profit for our clients but also upholds our motto to promote sustainability. Our circular economy approach ensures that food waste stays with the food chain, and valuable resources find a way to get utilized.
Whole (Australia)
WHOLE makes smart processing tech that eliminates waste by producing enhanced plant-based flavours and highly-nutritious whole food ingredients. Our team has developed a remarkable Whole Ingredient Nutrient Extraction (WINX) technology that reduces plant-based ingredients to sub-20 micron particle sizes by bursting the cells in a uniform and efficient way. This has the benefit of significantly enhancing flavours, and eliminating waste by utilising the 'whole' of the input ingredient
Zero Cow (India)
Zero Cow Factory is reinventing the meaning of the traditional dairy/food industry by producing animal-free milk & dairy food products with world's first A2 milk protein. With bioengineering of the microbes & precision fermentation, we are developing a technology to reproduce nature's identical milk proteins to craft products that are ethical, safe, delicious, and identical to cow milk without any animal involved.
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriTech and FoodTech in the Asia-Pacific region. ID Capital is a pioneer in the agrifood sector in Asia-Pacific and has contributed effort and capital in also catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. Its thesis is built on the fact that in this growing vertical, Asia-Pacific is the nexus between high growth and high stakes. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner for start-up SG Equity for the AgriFoodTech sector.
