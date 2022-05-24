Senate Resolution 288 Printer's Number 1629
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study of long-term care facilities' impact relating to Medicaid funds in this Commonwealth.
