Governor Abbott Appoints Dillon As San Jacinto Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, May 24 - May 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Todd Dillon as the San Jacinto Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Todd Dillon of Coldspring is the current First Assistant Criminal District Attorney in the San Jacinto Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Dillion previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for Angelina County, Harris County, and Polk County, in addition to his work in private practice from 2011-2014. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Additionally, he is president of the First Baptist Church of Shepherd Pastor Search Committee. Dillon received a Bachelor of Social Work from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.