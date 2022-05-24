Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,625 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Dillon As San Jacinto Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, May 24 - May 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Todd Dillon as the San Jacinto Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Todd Dillon of Coldspring is the current First Assistant Criminal District Attorney in the San Jacinto Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Dillion previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for Angelina County, Harris County, and Polk County, in addition to his work in private practice from 2011-2014. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Additionally, he is president of the First Baptist Church of Shepherd Pastor Search Committee. Dillon received a Bachelor of Social Work from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Dillon As San Jacinto Criminal District Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.