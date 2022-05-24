Police statistics show Macao remains a safe city

MACAU, May 24 - Crime and enforcement statistics from the security authorities for the first three months of 2022 show Macao remains a secure and safe city.

According to the statistics from the police published today, the tally of all suspected crime cases reported in Macao in the first quarter of 2022 saw a 12-percent decrease year-on-year, to 2,565 instances.

A number of categories of crime registered year-on-year decrease, especially instances of the most serious forms of crime.

The decrease in the number of reported crimes showed the police’s preventive and targeted measures had been effective. The police would continue to issue anti-crime information via various channels, in order to promote public awareness on relevant issues. The police would keep up their effort in terms of optimising routes for the public to report crime, and would foster their intelligence-gathering effort, in a bid to detect and combat crimes proactively.

During the first three months of 2022, reported cases of crime against the person showed a year-on-year decrease of 5.9 percent, to 559 instances. Crimes against property saw a 6.4-percent year-on-year decline, to 1,325 instances. Crimes against life in society registered a year-on-year decrease of 20.9 percent, to 129 cases. Crimes against the territory saw a 28.5-percent decrease, to 88 instances.

Other uncategorised crimes saw a 24.9-percent fall, to 464 cases; computer-related crime significantly decreased by 85.1 percent, to 48 cases.

According to the public security statistics, violent crime recorded in the three months of 2022 registered a total of 43 instances, representing a year-on-year decrease of 39.4 percent. Instances of the most serious forms of crime – kidnap, murder, and grievous assault – continued to be either non-existent or extremely low in number.

From January to March 2022, the number of arson, scam, and drug trafficking cases saw year-on-year decrease. Reported crimes of sexual abuse against children rose 80 percent year-on-year, to 9 incidences.

The security authorities would step up effort in order to fulfil the major task in Macao, i.e., prevention of any rebound of COVID-19 in the city. The security authorities would do their best to ensure application of all anti-epidemic measures, while stepping up effort to combat any crime in the city, in order to maintain Macao’s safe environment and stability.

Police data showed a year-on-year decrease in gaming-related crimes, such as usury cases, in Macao typically associated with loan sharking; false imprisonment; theft; scams; and robbery. Across all four quarters of 2021, gaming-related crimes in the above categories aggregated respectively to 89 instances, 113 instances, 77 instances, and 63 instances. The first quarter in 2022 registered a total of 52 instances of such types of reported crime. Last year and the first quarter this year showed a downward trend of gaming-related crimes. This had coincided with travel protocols relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The police nonetheless would remain highly vigilant regarding the prevention and combatting of any illegal activities that might affect the gaming industry.

In view of the unstable situation in relation to COVID-19 reported in neighbouring countries and places, various sectors including the tourism sector and gaming industry were facing severe pressure. This might create uncertainty in terms of the security of the community. The security authorities would continue to pay close attention to any elements that might bring a feeling of uncertainty within the community, and make any necessary arrangements – in a timely way – in order to maintain Macao’s safe environment and stability.