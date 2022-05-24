Submit Release
ADOT: No holiday weekend closures along state highways

WeekendFreewayMapADOTmay2422MemorialDayWeekendNoFullClosuresB.jpgPHOENIX – While the Arizona Department of Transportation can’t control the price of gasoline, the agency is giving drivers a Memorial Day weekend break when it comes to construction closures along the state’s network of highways.

ADOT and its contractors are not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways from Friday afternoon, May 27, through Monday night, May 30, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel.

Drivers who are planning road trips over the Memorial Day weekend should prepare ahead of time for hot weather in areas, stay alert and bring along essential items in case of an unscheduled stop in traffic.

Those with travel plans should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods, and be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires. 

While no full construction closures are scheduled over the three-day weekend, drivers should prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones. 

Motorists also should pack extra drinking water and other items including blankets, a first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cell phone and charger, snacks, baby diapers if necessary and a small tool kit. 

Since travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella - to help with rain or shade - also are good items to remember as the annual summer travel season gets underway. 

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. ADOT’s holiday weekend safe driving recommendations include:

  • Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits 
  • Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary
  • Check your vehicle, including tire pressure
  • Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk
  • Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving
  • Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a highway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

