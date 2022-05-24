Champagne British Car Festival coming to David Davis Mansion State Historic Site on June 5

BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois Flatland British Car Club will bring its 31st annual Champagne British Car Festival to the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site in Bloomington on Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Champagne British Car Festival is an annual charitable event that is open to all British cars and motorcycles. This year, organizers anticipate a record-setting number of cars and bikes to be on display.

The festival is a rare opportunity to view more than 125 classic British cars representing more than 60 years of British motoring history. Visitors can expect to see great British cars of yesteryear including MG, Morgan, Mini, Austin-Healy, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Triumph and more.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the David Davis Mansion Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports education, preservation and acquisition programs for the site.

The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site at 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington was built in 1872 by David Davis, a political ally of Abraham Lincoln and a U.S. Supreme Court justice. The site is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

For more information about the festival, visit http://www.cbcf-bloomington.com. And for more information about the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, visit http://www.daviddavismansion.org.