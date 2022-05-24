Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,620 in the last 365 days.

Champagne British Car Festival coming to David Davis Mansion State Historic Site on June 5

BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois Flatland British Car Club will bring its 31st annual Champagne British Car Festival to the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site in Bloomington on Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Champagne British Car Festival is an annual charitable event that is open to all British cars and motorcycles. This year, organizers anticipate a record-setting number of cars and bikes to be on display.

The festival is a rare opportunity to view more than 125 classic British cars representing more than 60 years of British motoring history. Visitors can expect to see great British cars of yesteryear including MG, Morgan, Mini, Austin-Healy, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Triumph and more.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the David Davis Mansion Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports education, preservation and acquisition programs for the site.

The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site at 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington was built in 1872 by David Davis, a political ally of Abraham Lincoln and a U.S. Supreme Court justice. The site is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

For more information about the festival, visit http://www.cbcf-bloomington.com. And for more information about the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, visit http://www.daviddavismansion.org.

You just read:

Champagne British Car Festival coming to David Davis Mansion State Historic Site on June 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.