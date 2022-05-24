Submit Release
Project to Pave Route 27 and Replace a Bridge in Warren County to Begin Soon

​Work will begin soon on a project to pave a portion of Route 27 and replace the 94-year-old bridge that carries the roadway over Telic Run in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County.

Work includes milling and paving 6.55 miles of Route 27 from the intersection with Ninth Street in the Borough of Youngsville to the intersection with Route 69 in Sugar Grove Township. Work will also include some shoulder repairs.

The project also includes replacing the 25-foot bridge on Route 27 between the intersection with Telic Run Road and the intersection with Murray Hill Road.

The existing bridge was built in 1928. It is classified as poor condition and has a posted weight limit of 28 tons for single and 40 tons for combined. Approximately 1,700 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions controlled by flaggers or temporary traffic signals. Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

The project is expected to start May 31, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed by November 2022.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $3,721,778, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 

# # #

