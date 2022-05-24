Submit Release
Paddle Iowa Waters. Catch Fish. Win Prizes.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is excited to launch a new digital passport modeled after the successful State Park Passport created in 2020 to mark the 100th anniversary of Iowa State Parks.

The new Hook n’ Paddle Passport encourages Iowans to explore easy and safe paddling spots, catch fish, stay active and get up close with nature this summer.

Starting June 1, travelers can sign up online and win prizes for checking in to one or more of 50 easy local fishing and paddling locations across Iowa. The more locations visited, the more prizes available. Prizes include:

  • The first 500 people to check into three locations will win an exclusive Hook n' Paddle Passport sticker.
  • The first 100 people to check into 10 locations will win a stocked mini tackle box.
  • Every check-in is an entry into monthly (June-August) and end of season sweepstakes with a grand prize of a kayak, paddle, life jacket and dry bag.

Sign up for the Hook n’ Paddle Passport and get tips for a fun kayak fishing adventure at www.iowadnr.gov/kayakfishing.

