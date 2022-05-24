House Bill 2526 Printer's Number 3003

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - A Supplement to the act of December 8, 1982 (P.L.848, No.235), entitled "An act providing for the adoption of capital projects related to the repair, rehabilitation or replacement of highway bridges to be financed from current revenue or by the incurring of debt and capital projects related to highway and safety improvement projects to be financed from current revenue of the Motor License Fund," itemizing additional State and local bridge projects.