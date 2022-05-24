Media Contacts

Eleven Vermont Communities to Benefit from Certified Local Government Grants

Matching grants will help local governments identify, evaluate, nominate, and preserve historic properties.

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce the approval of $74,718 in federal funding to 11 historic preservation projects through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program to support community-based preservation initiatives.

"Historic downtowns and villages are key elements in the success of Vermont's communities conveying important stories about the development of our state and providing the foundation that draws residents, businesses, and visitors," said Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. "This program directly supports preservation projects and provides the catalyst for long-term preservation strategies that support the future of these communities.”

Among the 11 projects receiving the funding are Windsor’s National Register of Historic Places nomination of Old South Church, built in 1798 by renowned architect Asher Benjamin; Calais’s history tour of cherished local landmarks; Cambridge Village’s National Register historic district nomination; Hartford’s documentation of the history and places of performing arts; and Rockingham’s conservation of the Meeting House grave markers—some of which date from 1776.

Designation as a Vermont certified local government recognizes those municipalities that have a special commitment to preservation through public policy with a historic preservation ordinance.

“Becoming a certified local government is a reflection of a municipality’s dedication to the preservation of historic resources, and recognizes how significant those resources are,” said Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “This pass-through funding from the National Park Service rewards that commitment to historic preservation and should be celebrated.”

The Certified Local Government program is a partnership among local, state, and national governments focused on promoting historic preservation at the local level. The National Park Service administers the program in coordination with the State Historic Preservation Office. CLG pass-through funding is provided annually to certified local governments.

Click to learn more about the CLG program and view all the 2022 award recipients.

