Westminster Barracks / Shooting incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE NUMBERS: 22B1003096 and 22B1003161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:

Trooper Zachary Trocki (Case No. 22B1003096)

Trooper Austin Soule (Case No. 22B1003161)

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME:

05/21/2022 at approximately 0116 hours (Case No. 22B1003096)

05/23/2022 at approximately 2200 hours (Case No. 22B1003161)

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Under investigation (Case No. 22B1003096)

11 Union Street, Springfield VT (Case No. 22B1003161)

VIOLATION: Shooting Investigation

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM (Case No. 22B1003096): Patrick Mullinnex

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department are investigating two shootings that have occurred in recent days in the town of Springfield.

The first shooting was reported at about 1:16 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, when the emergency department of the Springfield hospital contacted the Vermont State Police and advised that Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield had arrived by private vehicle at the Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to his right hand. He was treated and discharged from the hospital at about 0250 hours. The circumstances surrounding this incident, including where it occurred, are under active investigation but is believed to have occurred in Springfield. This is believed to be an isolated incident. At this time no one is in custody.

The second incident occurred at about 10 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, when the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 11 Union Street. Responding troopers secured the area and conducted interviews. At this time there are no known victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Further information will be released as the investigations continue.

- 30 -