NCBW100 Phoenix Hosts the 2022 Madam C.J. Walker Economic Empowerment Expo in Honor of Black Women-Entrepreneurs
To be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10am to 1pm pm Arizona timePHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter (“NCBW Phoenix”), announces the launch of ticket sales for the 2nd Madam C.J. Walker Economic Empowerment Expo to be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10am to 1pm Arizona time.
The Economic Empowerment Expo is a virtual fundraising event that pays tribute to the life and legacy of the first self-made millionairess, Madam C.J. Walker. This year’s virtual expo celebrates Black women-owned businesses and offers four Mini-Empowerment Sessions designed to engage, connect, educate, and harness the collective power of Black women entrepreneurs.
The theme for this year’s event "Stories of Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things" aims to highlight Black women entrepreneurs that are pioneers in their industry and who have encouraging stories of triumph.
The program will feature Award Honoree and Keynote Speaker April Showers, CEO & Founder of Afro Unicorn, the first Woman Black-Owned Party Supplier to enter a major retailer. As a woman-empowered brand, the Afro Unicorn brand represents financial independence, the power in women of color, and the magic behind collaboration. Afro Unicorn will be entering over 3,800 stores in apparel and many other categories in 2022. Our lineup of speakers also includes Susan Smallwood, CEO & Founder of Grandiosity Events & La Grande Caviar, Meko Krout, CEO & Founder of Pure Living & Beauty, LLC, and Dr. Tracy Wooten, CEO & Founder of Wooten Naturopathic.
NCBW Phoenix is poised to partner and engage local Chambers, the Arizona State Legislature, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, SCORE, Small Business Administration, and local banks to develop policy, provide workforce training and technical assistance, create talent, and contract opportunities, and ensure equity in lending. As an advocacy organization, NCBW’s work is to ensure Black women and girls are not left out of the discussion or the distribution of resources. We call for better policy for working mothers, more inclusive equal pay initiatives, and technical assistance to women entrepreneurs of color interested in securing competitive local, state, and federal bids and contracts.
For sponsorship or advertising opportunities, please email mcjwphoenix@gmail.com. To support the event and purchase $30 tickets online, visit Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2022-NCBW-MadamCJWalker. Funds raised from this event will be used to offer community programming and resources for the upcoming program year.
About The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NCBW 100)
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. is an historic African American advocacy organization, established to promote the professional development, personal growth, and economic wellbeing of Black women and girls. The Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter’s local mission is to effect positive, meaningful, and sustainable change to improve the lives of Black women and girls throughout the Phoenix metropolitan community and beyond, through collaborative programming and initiatives in the areas of health, education, economic empowerment, and political/legislative advocacy. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NCBWPhoenix and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/NCBWPHX.
