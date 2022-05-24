RTC inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-25)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



May 23, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Russell Harms #54348, age 64, died this morning at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC). His sentence started October 11, 2000. Harms was serving a life sentence on charges of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Nemaha County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###