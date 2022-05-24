Submit Release
USDA Disaster Designation: Utah, May 23, 2022

This week the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a primary agricultural disaster designation for counties in Utah.  The designated counties are listed in the attached letter to the Governor of Utah.  Additional information on USDA’s disaster assistance program, including county lists and maps, can be found, by clicking here.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact USDA’s Office of Congressional Relations at (202) 720-7095.

Click here to view the designated counties: USDA Disaster Designation

 

