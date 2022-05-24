Submit Release
Route 978 Battle Ridge Road Slide Repair Begins Wednesday in South Fayette

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 978 (Battle Ridge Road) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, May 25 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Battle Ridge Road between Sterling Drive and Lafayette Drive, will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct slide remediation work through early June. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

  • Follow Battle Ridge Road to Thoms Run Road

  • Turn right onto Presto-Sygan Road (Route 3028)

  • Turn left onto Millers Run Road (Route 3026)

  • Turn right onto Route 50

  • Turn right onto Millers Run Road (Route 978)

  • Follow Millers Run Road to Battle Ridge Road

  • End detour

South of the Closure

School buses will be flagged through the work zone and will not be detoured.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


