Road Closure for Pipe Replacement on Grant Avenue, Butler County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to the closure of Grant Avenue (State Route 1011) for a pipe replacement project in East Butler Borough, Butler County.

On May 31 between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Grant Avenue (State Route 1011) will be closed as crews replace a pipe in the area of 12th Street and Old Grant Avenue. To detour, motorists should take State Route 68 to State Route 422 to Bonniebrook Road (State Route 1025) to Grant Avenue (State Route 1011).

In the event of inclement weather, the project will occur on June 1.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

