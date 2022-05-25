Louisiana School District Adds PA System Replacement to Network Overhaul
Bossier Parish Schools added the replacement of their PA system to their network upgrade project without extending the time frame.
We added installing a brand new PA/Intercom system within the original project timeframe, thanks to the simplicity of Carina; we couldn’t do this with any other system.”BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bossier Schools, one of the fastest growing school districts in Louisiana, offers a full array of learning opportunities including Advanced Placement, Dual Enrollment to Robotics, and STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) classes. Bossier also ranks in the top tier of highest performing school districts in Louisiana.
Need for an All-Digital PA System
With an emphasis on technology, Bossier Schools had the vision to replace their mass notification system as they upgraded their IP infrastructure. They searched for an all-digital PA/Intercom system and bell scheduler that could alert all students with complete campus coverage.
Bossier found their budget-friendly mass notification solution in Carina, made by Wahsega, as their affordable PA system, intercom, and bell scheduler.
Benefits for Bossier Schools
With Carina, made by Wahsega, Bossier Schools will get:
- All-in-one PA system, Intercom, bell scheduler, and clock sync
- Up to 50% savings in cabling and router ports, thanks to Wahsega’s wiring reduction technology
- Fully installed and functional mass notification system without extending the project time frame
DCS Telecom, originally brought in to overhaul their IP infrastructure, added installing the full Carina platform within the original network upgrade timeframe.
“We added installing a brand new PA/Intercom system within the original project timeframe, thanks to the simplicity of Carina; we couldn’t do this with any other system.” - Jeffrey Becker, DCS Telecom
