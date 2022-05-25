Louisiana School District Adds PA System Replacement to Network Overhaul

Bossier Parish Schools added the replacement of their PA system to their network upgrade project without extending the time frame.

We added installing a brand new PA/Intercom system within the original project timeframe, thanks to the simplicity of Carina; we couldn’t do this with any other system.”
— Jeffrey Becker, DCS Telecom
BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bossier Schools, one of the fastest growing school districts in Louisiana, offers a full array of learning opportunities including Advanced Placement, Dual Enrollment to Robotics, and STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) classes. Bossier also ranks in the top tier of highest performing school districts in Louisiana.

Need for an All-Digital PA System
With an emphasis on technology, Bossier Schools had the vision to replace their mass notification system as they upgraded their IP infrastructure. They searched for an all-digital PA/Intercom system and bell scheduler that could alert all students with complete campus coverage.

Bossier found their budget-friendly mass notification solution in Carina, made by Wahsega, as their affordable PA system, intercom, and bell scheduler.

Benefits for Bossier Schools
With Carina, made by Wahsega, Bossier Schools will get:
- All-in-one PA system, Intercom, bell scheduler, and clock sync
- Up to 50% savings in cabling and router ports, thanks to Wahsega’s wiring reduction technology
- Fully installed and functional mass notification system without extending the project time frame

DCS Telecom, originally brought in to overhaul their IP infrastructure, added installing the full Carina platform within the original network upgrade timeframe.

“We added installing a brand new PA/Intercom system within the original project timeframe, thanks to the simplicity of Carina; we couldn’t do this with any other system.” - Jeffrey Becker, DCS Telecom

Your local Wahsega solutions advisor can provide you with more information about Carina, our affordable all-digital PA / Intercom and Bell system.

Joshua Mann
Wahsega
+1 888-509-2379
email us here

You just read:

Louisiana School District Adds PA System Replacement to Network Overhaul

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joshua Mann
Wahsega
+1 888-509-2379
Company/Organization
Wahsega
75 5th Street NW Suite 2170
Atlanta, Georgia, 30308
United States
+1 888-509-2379
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

About Wahsega

More From This Author
Louisiana School District Adds PA System Replacement to Network Overhaul
Arkansas School District Adds Digital Displays to Every Classroom
Digital vs. Hybrid PA Systems: How this School Avoided a Costly Mistake
View All Stories From This Author