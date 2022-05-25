Louisiana School District Adds PA System Replacement to Network Overhaul

About

Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

