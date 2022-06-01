Wives of Dead Cavalry Soldiers Forge Bond of Terrible Circumstance

Beyond the Battle of the Little Bighorn

New Book Focuses on Cavalry Soldier's Wives Left Widows at the Last Stand

Readers interested in 19th-century, women’s and military history will be drawn into this thoroughly humane and sympathetic treatment of U.S. army widows.” — Library Journal

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seventh Cavalry officers’ wives who lost their spouses at the Battle of the Little Bighorn survived the ordeal because of the friendship they had with one another. No one else could understand their grief or help them get past the tremendous hurt. The Widowed Ones: Beyond the Battle of the Little Bighorn by Chris Enss and Howard Kazanjian tells the stories of these women and the unique bond they shared.Using never-before-seen materials from the Elizabeth Custer Library and Museum in Garryowen, Montana, including letters to and from politicians and military leaders to the widows, fellow soldiers, and critics of General George Armstrong Custer to the widows, and letters between the widows themselves about when the women first met, the men they married, and their attempts to preserver after the tragedy, Enss and Kazanjian share the tale of these stalwart women.During the first year after the tragic event, the press sought the widows out to learn how they were coping, what plans they had for the future, and what, if anything, they knew about the battle itself. The widows were able to soldier through the scrutiny because they had one another. They confided in each other, cried without apologizing, and discussed their desperate financial situations."Once or twice in a lifetime comes a meticulously researched book that so radically changes your understanding of a historical event it is as though the scales fall from your eyes and you actually see what happened for the first time. The Widowed Ones. Beyond the Battle of the Little Bighorn is that book. Listen to the women’s side of the story. We promise you will never be the same."W. Michael Gear and Kathleen O’Neal Gear New York Times bestselling authors of Dissolution and The Ice Orphan“The rigor of the scholarly research on display here is quite simply astonishing, as the authors seem to leave no stone unturned."Kirkus ReviewThe Widowed Ones: Beyond the Battle of the Little Bighorn by Chris Enss and Howard Kazanjian is now available wherever books are sold and through the National Book Network.Visit www.chrisenss.com for more information.

