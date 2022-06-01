This June Support Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month & Learn the Signs of PTSD
Support Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Month. Learn more about post-traumatic stress disorder, including its symptoms, causes, and treatment options.
It's important that we support those suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues get the help they deserve.”LAKEWORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join The We Level Up network in bringing awareness to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
— Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment network
In observation of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, the We level Up treatment center network wants to remind the general public that trauma can significantly impact adults, first responders, and veterans. In many cases, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder leads to chronic stress or anxiety which may result in developmental delays for kids and mental illnesses such as severe depression if not appropriately treated with complex PTSD therapy. Substance abuse could also occur due to this constant exposure to trauma over time.
What is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Month?
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month educates the public on the most common causes of PTSD. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Month occurs each June. It is a time for mental health specialists and the general public to come together to support those suffering from trauma.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a condition that many people struggle with. The symptoms change and evolve, but it’s important to get help as soon as possible because the sooner you receive treatment for your mental health disorder – especially one like PTSD where there are so few definitive treatments being offered -the better chance we’ll all have at living happy healthy productive lives while managing our wellness journey together! "It's important that we support those suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues," said Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up Treatment Network.
PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, is a condition that can occur after a person experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. While it is most commonly associated with military combat, PTSD can result from any experience that induces feelings of fear, helplessness, or horror. Some common events that cause PTSD include domestic abuse, natural disasters, physical or sexual assault, ongoing childhood abuse, car crashes, racism, sexism, and other types of discrimination.
Recognizing the signs of post-traumatic stress disorder
Symptoms of PTSD include flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, sleep disturbances, irritability, and hypervigilance. If you are experiencing these symptoms after a traumatic event, it is important to seek professional help. With proper treatment, many people with PTSD can lead normal lives. Early intervention makes all of our lives better: by recognizing early warning signs we may be able to prevent further deterioration in mental health and live happy healthy productive lives while managing these disorders.
Causes of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post-traumatic stress disorder can be developed when someone goes through an event involving death or severe injury. Doctors aren’t sure why some people get PTSD, but it probably has to do with seeing others hurt in accidents as well as being sexually assaulted and almost dying yourself – all of these things would qualify if you live near Natural Disasters such as bushfires, floods & earthquakes. People who have experienced a great deal of trauma in their lives may be more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While any individual can become affected by it, there are some people at high risk for developing this condition–and they’re not always aware that this is happening until after the fact has occurred.
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Diagnosis and Treatment
Being diagnosed with PTSD can feel like a relief in some ways. It can be validating to finally have a name for the symptoms you’ve been experiencing, and it can be reassuring to know that you’re not alone. However, a PTSD diagnosis can also be very overwhelming. You might worry about how PTSD will affect your relationships, your work, and your ability to function in day-to-day life. If you’re struggling to cope with your diagnosis, it’s important to seek professional help. therapy can be an extremely effective treatment for PTSD, and there are also medication options that can help to reduce symptoms. With treatment, it is possible to recover from PTSD and live a happy and fulfilling life.
Trauma-informed interventions for treating PTSD in children, adults, and veterans are effective. Early screening of all those who enter DCS custody with early intervention can help ensure that they receive appropriate care along the way while being treated at any given time if necessary by an experienced professional or group therapy sessions which are also helpful tools towards healing from past scars related specifically around warzone experiences such as CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) & TFCC(Trauma-Focused Cognitive Counseling).
Are you searching for a “complex PTSD therapist near me”? Get Help at We Level Up treatment center.
The We Level Up FL mental health center is a highly specialized, modern, up-to-date facility providing innovative behavioral recovery therapy programs. Therapies take place in a tranquil manicured setting with outdoor relaxation areas offering renewal spaces. Providing science-based mental health treatments designed for each client & delivered through highly personalized individual care.
Primary behavioral treatment includes complex therapy for depression, anxiety, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, borderline personality, obsessive-compulsive, psychosis, self-harm, and other therapy.
Offering advanced inpatient therapy programs including complicated multi-occurring diagnosis cases. Through treatment, clients can be empowered to live a more healthy and productive life. We stand ready to help clients learn new skills and techniques to fight off severe negative emotions, beliefs, and behaviors. We will support your path toward a meaningful and fulfilling life.
Homeopathic Treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Homeopathy is a safe and natural remedy that works to heal the mind without any side effects. Unlike other treatments, homeopathic remedies do not slow down your body’s processes or make you dependent on them for months at a time- they only require regular consumption to relieve symptoms of PTSD when associated with past trauma reminders such as dwelling on unpleasant memories; wanting isolation because one feels afraid about new relationships developing around oneself due an overwhelming sense guilt/shame which leads towards feelings like being overwhelmed by everything going wrong, etc…
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Month enlightens the public about Efficient treatments for PTSD
Cognitive Processing Therapy is a form of psychotherapy that helps people overcome their trauma by modifying painful negative emotions and beliefs. Therapists guide the patient to confront such distressing memories, while prolonged exposure therapy uses repeated detailed imagining or progressive exposures to help individuals face what scares them most.
Stress inoculation therapy is like a vaccine for the modern-day stressed-out individual. The person exercises coping skills to defend against stressful situations through exposure that may be milder than what they are used to, just as an infection can become less severe after being vaccinated against it to prevent future illness.
How does Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder impact one’s life?
The We Level Up treatment network is here to help you take that first step toward hope, healing, and recovery. The impact of trauma on friends, neighbors, or those we love is never far away. We should be aware of PTSD symptoms. As they can last for years after a traumatic event has occurred making it difficult for those suffering in their everyday life.
That’s why there is such a great need for awareness and understanding about where one could turn in case of relapsing traumatic episodes. When these happen, again and again, this next time is often worse than before because now, it is not just your physical health at stake but also your mental state that will suffer.
Post-Traumatic Disorder Awareness Month seeks to destigmatize PTSD treatment
The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder can be difficult for an individual to talk about, especially when they are framed in a negative light. This is because public perceptions surrounding PTSD tend not only inaccurate but also unhelpful stereotypes and discrimination based on those inaccuracies that have been sweet-tempered by prejudice against people who suffer from this condition.
Some people may mistake the behavior of someone suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as an attempt to hurt others or cause a scene. This can be due in part because they are flashback symptoms and anxiety, which are common among those diagnosed with this condition; flashbacks happen when you remember something traumatic vividly while also experiencing panic attacks caused by intense fear episodes both occur naturally, sometimes without any triggers.
Learn about PTSD and Addiction during Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month
Many people with PTSD develop an addiction to drugs and alcohol. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that can be caused by traumatic experiences in someone’s life, such as military combat or sexual abuse. The National Center for Peace describes this type of anxiety illness as affecting 8 out 100 Americans at some point during their lifetime – but only if they’re unfortunate enough to get exposed!
Substance abuse related to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a serious issue that connects many people in our society. PTSD sufferers who also have co-occurring disorders like depression and anxiety may turn towards substances as they consider themselves unable to handle life’s challenges without help from outside sources such as medication or therapy However while trying these things can become harmful due two reasons: one being how certain drugs affect your brain chemistry making you feel less depressed but more anxious than before which leads back around full circle; another thing happening very often with those addicted isn’t just using alcohol/stimulants instead of hard drugs.
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, call us.
