CareRite Centers Celebrated National Nursing Home Week with Signature Seasonal Theme
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers communities across the nation celebrated their 8th annual National Nursing Home Week during the week of May 9th with their signature theme for 2022, Embracing the Seasons.
The 2022 Professional of the Year, Kay Weir, celebrated her achievement as she received her prize of $10K towards higher education or student loan debt, for herself or a loved one!
The Rehabilitation team at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan posed for a photo with Celebrity Chef and CareRite partner Anne Burrell.
“National Nursing Home Week is our opportunity to recognize and thank the incredible professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide the highest standards of genuine and quality care to those we serve,” shared Akiva Rudner, CareRite Centers’ Chief Operating Officer.
Recognized as National Skilled Nursing Care Week, the event is a week-long celebration of nursing home residents and the skilled essential workers that provide care to those who reside in nursing care facilities. This year’s network-wide hashtag, #4Seasons1Reason, embraced the notion that we have weathered together, and no matter the season, we are always here together, for 1 reason: to provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service, together.
“Embracing the Seasons served as this year’s theme as it allowed us to celebrate cherished traditions together, and our organization’s commitment to intergenerational programming between our children and seniors,” shared Bonnie Nogin, Director of Community Affairs and Therapeutic Recreation for CareRite Centers. “Each CareRite community developed a centralized symbolic tree featuring all four seasons to serve as an ongoing representation of prosperity, good health, warm connection, and peace.”
The CareRite Centers Network is also industry-known for celebrating the annual event with glitz and glam. The 2022 CareRite Centers Professional-of-the-Year winner was Caver “Kay” Weir, Director of Concierge Services at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon, Tennessee, with an overwhelming over 100 nominations! Weir won $10,000 towards higher education or student loan debt for themselves or a loved one!
“Our team members have represented the very best in healthcare, and we are so proud and honored to stand beside them, and celebrate their incredible commitment to our beloved patients and residents,” offered Chief Experience Officer, Ashley Romano. “This week is truly our organization’s Super Bowl and we are so honored to get to do what we do every day.”
CareRite’s Nursing Home Week boasted hundreds of thousands of dollars in employee gifts and prizes. Each community in the CareRite Centers Network offered employees opportunities to win designer handbags, luxury textiles, home equipment, newly-released technology, monetary prizes, and all-expense-paid vacations through their exclusive token program! Also, the network announced their latest employee perk partnership with HelloFresh, offering team members a discount opportunity through this healthy living and wellness platform.
Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell also celebrated her first Nursing Home Week with CareRite, visiting team members to thank them for all that they do throughout the year. CareRite Centers showcased the Professional-of-the-Year award winner and national recaps of Nursing Home Week celebrations, such as Anne Burrell’s visit, via the organization’s Instagram page, @CareRiteCenters.
CareRite Centers is a dynamic network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation providers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service to their network of communities, noting that the employees are the vital link and are the core of the compassionate care that is strived for daily.
