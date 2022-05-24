Submit Release
Aerial Imagery Study Request for Proposals

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in conducting a study to determine state agencies, local governments, special purpose districts, and tribal governments’ needs for aerial imagery, estimate current total costs of individual jurisdictions’ purchases of aerial imagery, and estimate costs of a state-run aerial imagery program that individual jurisdictions can purchase aerial imagery from.

